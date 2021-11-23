Makers of 'Shyam Singha Roy' plan aggressive promotions

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (IANS) Nani and Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy' is a story that revolves around Kolkata dating during the 1970s. While the posters and the teaser created a positive impact on the pre-release business of the movie, the makers are to start the promotions for the movie soon.

The makers of 'Shyam Singha Roy' have been planning strategies to promote the movie. As the maiden pan-India project for Nani, it seems like he has taken the movie as a challenge. Nani and his 'Shyam Singha Roy' team are to visit major cities of India, to promote it in a way that would create a greater impact on the audience.