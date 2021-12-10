Makers of 'Shyam Singha Roy' planning big pre-release event

Hyderabad, Dec 10 (IANS) Actor Nani, who is termed as the Telugu's Natural star, is to appear in a dual-shaded role in his much-anticipated movie 'Shyam Singha Roy'.

Starring Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian as the female leads, the movie is to hit the screens soon.

Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, 'Shyam Singha Roy' has got a decent hype, prior to its release. The makers of the movie, have now organised the pre-release event, which would amplify the buzz.