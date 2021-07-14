Makers of Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani's 'Narappa' give details about upcoming film

For the unversed, 'Narappa' showcases the heart-sobbing story of a farmer (played by Venkatesh) and his family and their struggle to survive through harsh uncertainties.And in the trailer, we got to see Venkatesh in a fierce avatar, who can do anything to protect his family.Speaking more about the film, co-producer Suresh Babu said, "'Narappa' is a story that holds a special place in our hearts. Its narrative is layered and quite thought-provoking. From the Venkatesh to Priyamani, every cast as well as crew members have put in an incredible amount of love and dedication to bring this story alive."According to another co-producer Kalaippuli S. Thanu, the "film's core message is very powerful and unnerving to the harsh realities of life.""It does not shy away from the truths. I am certain that it will impact in ways that no one would expect. I am incredibly happy that we are able to showcase our film to audiences across 240 countries and territories," Thanu added.Karthik Rathnam and Rajsekhar Aningi are also a part of 'Narappa', which is scheduled to release on July 20 on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)