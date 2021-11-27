Makers plan to release second single from 'Radhe Shyam'

The makers who took the Internet by storm by releasing the first single from the movie, are all set to unveil the second single too. 'Radhe Shyam' team is currently working on digital promotions.

Hyderabad, Nov 27 (IANS) With Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as the lead pair, the epic drama 'Radhe Shyam' is slated for worldwide release on January 14.

So, the second single, along with the lyrical video which is currently being edited, is to be revealed in the first week of December. Justin Prabhakaran is in charge of the music composition for 'Radhe Shyam'.

With unique concepts like reincarnation or time travel on the cards, the movie has been the talk of the town ever since the makers released a teaser, hinting at the crux.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, 'Radhe Shyam' is currently in the post-production phase. An ensemble cast including Sachin Khedekar, Krishnam Raju, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sathyan will be seen playing key roles in the epic love story.

