Makers unveil poster of 'The Suicide Squad', drop trailer in 3 Indian languages

Warner Bros. India on their verified Twitter handle shared the posters which showcase plenty of familiar faces making their DCU debut.The poster showcases the film's star cast, namely Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn, the 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson playing Blackguard, Idris Elba in the role of Bloodsport. It also has John Cena as the Peace-Maker and King Shark among others. They all are seen equipped with weapons as they are ready to save the world.Along with the poster, they wrote, " Check out the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu Posters of #TheSuicideSquad. Coming Soon to Cinemas."The nearly three-minute-long trailer promises a super-fun take on the titular villain-turned-heroes team. There is a coronavirus pandemic reference, multiple punchlines, and exciting new additions to the DC family.From powerful background music that complements the pace of the trailer to some intense performances, the trailer features it all. And it's safe to say that their fans are in for a visual treat.A colourful tone, playfulness, crazy yet interesting characters that have seemingly been ripped right from comic-book panels appear to be the comic-book movie to watch this year.'The Suicide Squad' is something of a sideways sequel to the 2016 film 'Suicide Squad'. The ensemble for the movie also boasts David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Alice Braga as Sul Soria, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Mayling Ng as Mongal, Michael Rooker as Savant, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Sean Gunn as Weasel, and Flula Borg as Javelin.Cena's Peacemaker is expected to be a highlight of the film and is getting his own HBO Max spinoff from Gunn. This is Gunn's first feature since 2017's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'. He is expected to begin production on a third 'Guardians' film in London later this year.'The Suicide Squad', which promises to be a fun, icky, and very chaotic good time, is slated to release on August 6 in theatres and on HBO Max. (ANI)