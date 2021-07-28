Making a noir film was always on my wishlist: Vasan Bala

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) As his upcoming comedy thriller 'Monica, O My Darling' is announced on Wednesday, filmmaker Vasan Bala says that he always wanted to make a noir film.

Talking about the film, Vasan said, "Making a noir film was always on my wishlist and making it for Netflix with Matchbox Shots makes it an absolutely riveting combination. A noir universe comes with its set of stock of characters and conflicts that seamlessly retro-fit themselves in any time and scenario. As greed, love, betrayal, rage and the all-important 'I have a plan' combine to engineer the thrilling exploration of cinema."

The film is produced by Matchbox Shots and releases on Netflix.

Sarita Patil, Producer, Matchbox Shots said, "The film is special to us for two reasons. We are excited about Matchbox Shots' first collaboration with Netflix and secondly we have known Vasan Bala for many years and it's a pleasure having him on board the film."

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Netflix India added, "A captivating story, an incredible cast, and a genre that we can't get enough of. As we expand our film slate to bring diverse stories from across the country, we are excited to collaborate with Matchbox Shots, the brilliant Vasan Bala and the talented cast."

Black comedy and white-collar crime collide in 'Monica, O My Darling' in which a young man desperately tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and a dastardly diabolical plan to pull off the perfect murder.

