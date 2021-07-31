Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' is hot in the trade!

Sources say that the salary of Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and the entire technicians are covered with this amount.

Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International is reaping gold with their upcoming film Vikram . Yes, the film's Hindi dubbing rights is said to be sold for 37 crores to a leading content acquisition house Gold Mine.

Thanks to the stellar star cast and hot-shot director Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film's rights are selling like a hot cake. With Fahadh Faasil, there is a separate business in Kerala in addition to Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi's popularity in the state.

Even in Tamil Nadu, buyers are ready to buy the film for a record price(compared to Kamal's recent films) and there is a good offer in the satellite and digital market.

Sources say that Vikram is a jackpot to Kamal Haasan and his Raaj Kamal Films International.