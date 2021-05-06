Malaika Arora: Always wished I had a daughter

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora says she always wished she had a daughter to share her things with.

Malaika opened up on the subject when made a guest appearance in a recent episode of the dance reality show "Super Dancer: Chapter 4". After the performance of contestant Florina Gogoi, the actress picked up the six-year-old in her arms and spoke about how she has always wanted a daughter.