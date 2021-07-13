Malaika Arora fangirls over Bella Hadid's Cannes look

Bella's latest Cannes look has already set the internet ablaze and fans from all over the world are praising her for giving one of the best-dressed looks to the 74th edition of the annual ceremony.Bollywood's diva Malaika could also not resist herself to channel her love for the fashion goals the supermodel has set for the whole glamour industry.Taking to her Instagram Story, Malaika posted one of the viral pictures of Bella's 74th Cannes red carpet look.Along with the snap, she wrote, "Uffff.. Now this is fashion @bellahadid".As per People magazine, the American supermodel wore a Schiaparelli Haute Couture long-sleeved black dress that exposed her chest, which was then covered by a gilded brass necklace of a human lung's pulmonary veins attached to a chain around her neck.There were criss-cross ribbon details on the back of the ensemble to tie it together. She completed her Cannes look with strappy embellished pumps, rhinestone adorned earrings and a matching ring. She tied her hair in a sleek high bun with a section of her locks left open in the back.Not to miss is her top-notch makeup. She opted for a minimal makeup look that included shimmery eye shadow, nude brown lip shade, dramatic mascara on the lashes, well-defined eyebrows, and a brown tint blush on the cheeks.Her first look from the carpet was unveiled on the Instagram account of Schiaparelli, the luxurious Italian fashion label.People magazine reported that Bella's dress is from the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 collection and designed by the Artistic Director of Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry.She wore the dress for the premiere of Tre Piani (Three Floors). (ANI)