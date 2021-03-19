Malaika Arora sets internet ablaze with her twerking in gym

The 47-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from her workout session, in which she can be seen in a weekend mood while showing off her cool twerking moves in comfy athleisure to Jason Derulo's 2014 track 'Wiggle'.Asking her fans to post their videos too, she captioned the post as, "Twerking my way into the weekend ...... wiggle, wiggle .... let's see Wat you got. Share ur videos."In no time, the comment section of her post got flooded with compliments by fans and B-Town celebrities. The post has garnered over 15 lakhs likes so far."This move!! Next song," commented Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder.Malaika is mostly quite active on social media and regularly updates fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Though she is mostly seen busy judging reality shows, she also commands an awesome screen presence which makes her fans go gaga every time she makes an appearance. Malaika is also someone who regularly loves to workout. (ANI)