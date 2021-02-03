  1. Sify.com
  4. Malaika Arora shares a glimpse of her daily hustle

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Feb 3rd, 2021, 16:48:09hrs
Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Malaika Arora on Wednesday shared a glimpse of her daily hustle with fans, stressing on the need to get healthy and strong in mind and body.

Malaika posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a black crop top paired with black lycra pants, with a jacket tied around her waist. For Covid-19 precaution, she wears a matching black mask.

"Daily hustle .....Get healthy, get strong both mind n body," Malaika wrote as the caption.

Malaika recently shared three pictures sitting on the sofa in an oversized shirt paired with calf-length boots. She completed her look with minimum make-up and open hair.

She tagged the image with "#myideaofcandid".

--IANS

dc/vnc

