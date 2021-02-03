Malaika Arora shares a glimpse of her daily hustle

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Malaika Arora on Wednesday shared a glimpse of her daily hustle with fans, stressing on the need to get healthy and strong in mind and body.

Malaika posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a black crop top paired with black lycra pants, with a jacket tied around her waist. For Covid-19 precaution, she wears a matching black mask.