Malaika Arora shows how to twerk

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Mar 19th, 2021, 19:27:12hrs
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Malaika Arora on Thursday decided to give fans impromptu lessons on twerking. She posted a video on Instagram that captures her performing a few twerks, and she also invited fans to post videos of their efforts.

In the clip, Malaika twerks on the Jason Derulo number "Wiggle", dressed in gym shorts and a sports bra.

"Twerking my way into the weekend ...... wiggle, wiggle .... let's see Wat you got . Share ur videos," Malaika wrote as the caption.

The video currently has over 16 lakh views on the photo-sharing website.

Malaika keeps sharing snapshots of her personal and professional life on the digital platforms to keep fans and followers entertained.

--IANS

dc/vnc

