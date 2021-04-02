Malaika Arora takes first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Malaika Arora has taken the first jab of the Covid vaccine and shared that she is eligible for it.

Malaika posted a picture on Instagram, that shows her being administered the shot by a healthcare worker.

"I took the first dose of the Covid vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether! Lets go warriors, lets win this #WarAgainstVirus," Malaika wrote.