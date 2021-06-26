Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Malaika Arora wished Arjun Kapoor on his 36th birthday on Saturday with a mushy wish and a cozy picture of the couple.

"Happy birthday my sunshine," posted Malaika on Instagram, along with a picture of the two.

In the picture post, Malaika is seen in Arjun's arms smiling against the backdrop of a picturesque valley. The picture appears to be a throwback from a vacation.