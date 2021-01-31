Malaika, Kareena and Karisma share heartfelt birthday wishes for Amrita Arora

The glamorous sibling duo Malaika and Amrita, who share an amazing bond with B-town's stunning siblings Kareena and Karisma are often spotted setting best friend goals for everyone. On the occasion of Amrita's 43rd birthday, the divas took to their social media handles and showered the actor with wishes and love.Malaika took to her Instagram handle and along with a picture, she wished her younger sister on her birthday. She wrote "Always by ur side my little sis, watching over you. May we always laugh, cry, fight, gup, eat, cook, travel together. Love u loads happy birthday @amuaroraofficial."Amrita's BFF Kareena also took Instagram and shared an adorable birthday wish with a beautiful picture of the duo. She captioned the picture, "You know you are my golden girl forever (swipe to the next picture to know what I mean), my soul sista, my bestest friend forever... and ok I promise to help you when you fall for the 101st time... Happy birthday my Amolas... keep the red flowing always."Karisma also took to the photo-sharing application and shared a picture with Amrita. She captioned it, "Amolasss happy birthday #partnerineverything love you! @amuaroraofficial."From spending quality time together to going on vacations and partying, Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita share an inseparable bond, never failing to shower their love on each other. (ANI)