  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Malaika shares her 'idea of candid'

Malaika shares her 'idea of candid'

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Feb 2nd, 2021, 20:00:12hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Malaika Arora is a blend of oomph and deep thinking in her new Instagram picture, which she posted on Tuesday.

In a set of three pictures, Malaika sits on the sofa in an oversized shirt paired with calf-length boots. She completes her look with minimum make-up and open hair.

"Look to the left , to the right , centre .... jus catch the light ?? @amuaroraofficial u have upped ur photography game??" Malaika captioned the image.

She tagged the image with "#myideaofcandid".

--IANS

dc/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features