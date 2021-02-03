Malavika loved the memes trolling her emotional scene from 'Master'

Malavika Mohanan's set of expressions from the emotional scene of Master has been made as a collage and it went on to become a viral meme material.
While other actresses are irked by such memes, Malavika took it on a lighter note."I’m a little late to my own meme-fest, but this is hilarious guys Sharing some of my personal favourites which cracked me up(I died laughing seeing the toothpaste one). Life is too boring if you can’t laugh at yourself, right?", wrote the actress.
Fans have also appreciated Malavika for being a sport and enjoyed the memes. Her next big film in Tamil is Dhanush's upcoming action thriller with Karthick Naren. The actress is all set to begin the shoot of the film in Hyderabad.