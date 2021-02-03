Malavika loved the memes trolling her emotional scene from 'Master'

Malavika Mohanan's set of expressions from the emotional scene of Master has been made as a collage and it went on to become a viral meme material.

While other actresses are irked by such memes, Malavika took it on a lighter note."I’m a little late to my own meme-fest, but this is hilarious guys Sharing some of my personal favourites which cracked me up(I died laughing seeing the toothpaste one). Life is too boring if you can’t laugh at yourself, right?", wrote the actress.