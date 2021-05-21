Malavika Mohanan calls Vijay-starrer 'Master' a 'great milestone' in her career

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actress Malavika Mohanan says being a part of the unit of the blockbuster "Master", starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, was like working with a "dream team". The budding actress describes the film as a "great milestone" in her career.

"This was my first film with Vijay sir and it was exciting for me to share the screen with him. Working with a sensation and an icon made this experience even more exciting. It was great to be a part of the film where some of the best artistes -- like Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, (composer) Anirudh (Ravichander) and (director) Lokesh (Kanagaraj) came together. We all were really close-knit and we spent a lot of time together. It was like working with a dream team," said Malavika, who made her Hindi debut in Iranian maestro's Majid Majidi's 2017 release "Beyond The Clouds".