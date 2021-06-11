Malavika Mohanan in Shankar and Ram Charan's next?

The latest hot buzz in Tollywood is that Malavika Mohanan is likely to play one of the female leads in Telugu Mega Powerstar Ram charan's new film with grandeur filmmaker Shankar.
To be produced by Dil Raju, the shoot of the film will begin after Shankar wraps up Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan.
Besides Malavika Mohanan, South Korean actress Suzy Bae is also likely to play another female lead. Apart from Shankar's film, Malavika Mohanan is also playing Dhanush's pair in his upcoming film with Dhruvangal 16 director Karthick Naren.
Sources say that in Shankar's film, Ram Charan is said to be playing a dual role. After completing Ram Charan's film, Shankar will begin the Hindi adaptation of Anniyan with Ranveer Singh.