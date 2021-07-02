Malayalam actor Baburaj to lock horns with Vishal!

Malayalam actor Baburaj, who recently impressed everyone with Fahadh Faasil's Joji is all set to lock horns with Vishal in his upcoming film with debutant director Thu. Pa. Saravanan.
According to sources, Vishal loved Baburaj's performance in Joji and asked the director to sign him to play the antagonist in the yet-untitled action entertainer. Baburaj had also earlier acted in a few Tamil films including Jana and Sketch.
Produced by Vishal Film Factory, the shoot of the film is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. Kavin Raj of Ispade Rajaavum Idhaya Raaniyum and A1 Express fame cranks the camera for the film and Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music.
Dimple Hayathi of Devi 2 and Khiladi fame, Raveena, and Yogi Babu are playing pivotal characters in the film.
