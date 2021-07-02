Malayalam actor Baburaj to lock horns with Vishal!

Malayalam actor Baburaj, who recently impressed everyone with Fahadh Faasil's Joji is all set to lock horns with Vishal in his upcoming film with debutant director Thu. Pa. Saravanan.

According to sources, Vishal loved Baburaj's performance in Joji and asked the director to sign him to play the antagonist in the yet-untitled action entertainer. Baburaj had also earlier acted in a few Tamil films including Jana and Sketch.