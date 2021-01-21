Malayalam actor Dev Mohan opposite Samantha

Young and handsome Malayalam actor Dev Mohan is stepping in to play the male lead in director Gunasekhar’s mythological romantic tale, Shaakuntalam. The film revolves around Samantha Akkineni, who essays Shakuntala, the daughter of sage Vishwamitra.
Dev Mohan recently acted in Aditi Rao starrer ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’. The model turned actor will play the role of King Dushyanta.
Based on Kalidasu’s story of Abhignana Shaakuntula, Gunasekhar is directing this movie on a lavish scale. Gunasekhar tried to rope in a handsome Telugu star, but his efforts went in vain. Finally, the role has gone to Dev Mohan.
The regular shoot of ‘Shaakuntalam’ will begin shortly.
