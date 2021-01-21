Malayalam actor Dev Mohan opposite Samantha

Young and handsome Malayalam actor Dev Mohan is stepping in to play the male lead in director Gunasekhar’s mythological romantic tale, Shaakuntalam. The film revolves around Samantha Akkineni, who essays Shakuntala, the daughter of sage Vishwamitra.

Dev Mohan recently acted in Aditi Rao starrer ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’. The model turned actor will play the role of King Dushyanta.