Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko on board for Thalapathy 65?

A section of media has reported that popular Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko of Parava, Mayanadhi, Ishq, and Unda fame is likely to play the antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film with director Nelson Dhilipkumar.

While the film's production house Sun Pictures hasn't officially confirmed the news anywhere, fans have created their own design and started spreading the update on Twitter after the actor followed Nelson on social media.

The team had returned back to India after completing the first schedule in Georgia and they are currently taking a two-week break.

The next schedule is likely to begin on a grand shopping mall set in Chennai. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the film and Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.