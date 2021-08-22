Malayalam actress Chithra is no more

Chithra has acted in several Malayalam movies in the 1980s and 1990s, including Panchagni, Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha,, Amaram, Advaitham, Ekalavyan, Devasuram, Coommissioner and Aaraam Thampuram among many others.

After debuting as a child artiste in Tamil, Chithra attained popularity in Malayalam cinema.

Yesteryear Malayalam heroine Chithra passed away on Aug 21 in Chennai. She was 56.

Chithra was noted in her debut movie Attakkalaasham (1983) which had the song Naanamaavunnu… which she did with Mohanlal.

Chithra, Geetha and Murali acted in the song sequence of the classic Aaa Raathri Maanju Poyi… from Panchagni (1986).

Another evergreen number was Neela Kuyile Chollu… with Mohanlal in 1992 Adwaitham.

Chithra suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Chennai.