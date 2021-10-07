Malayalam hit 'Home' to be remade in Hindi

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) The official Hindi remake of the hit Malayalam film '#Home' is in the works.

Abundantia Entertainment on Thursday announced that it has joined hands with Malayalam production company Friday Film House, to remake the critically acclaimed Malayalam film '#Home' in Hindi.

Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment said: "We are delighted with the opportunity to recreate a beautiful and relevant film like #Home that is such a topical yet entertaining statement on the world that we live in today."