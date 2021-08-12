  1. Sify.com
  Malayalam movie #Home to have OTT release on Aug 19

Malayalam movie #Home to have OTT release on Aug 19

Last Updated: Thu, Aug 12th, 2021, 11:48:59hrs
home

Director Rojin Thomas’ #Home will release on Amazon Prime Video on Aug 19.

Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi and Vijay Babu play the lead roles in #Home, which is said to be a family drama.

#Home is narrating a socially relevant plot, presented in a light hearted way, as per reports.

Rojin Thomas made his debut as a filmmaker, co-directing Philips and the monkey pen (2013), with Shanil Muhammed. Later he directed Jo and the boy in 2015, with Manju Warrier and Master Sanoop in the lead roles.

#Home will be the next Onam release, after Kuruthi

