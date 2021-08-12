Malayalam movie #Home to have OTT release on Aug 19

Director Rojin Thomas’ #Home will release on Amazon Prime Video on Aug 19.
Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi and Vijay Babu play the lead roles in #Home, which is said to be a family drama.
#Home is narrating a socially relevant plot, presented in a light hearted way, as per reports.
Rojin Thomas made his debut as a filmmaker, co-directing Philips and the monkey pen (2013), with Shanil Muhammed. Later he directed Jo and the boy in 2015, with Manju Warrier and Master Sanoop in the lead roles.
#Home will be the next Onam release, after Kuruthi.