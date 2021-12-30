Malayalam Professor Onakkoor gets Sahitya Akademi award for his memoirs

Retiring as Professor of Malayalam at the prestigious Mar Ivanios College here, Onakkoor, 80, is known for his novels, short stories, film scripts and also a travelogue.

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 (IANS) Multifaceted personality George Onakkoor was on Thursday awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award 2021 for his heart-rending autobiography "Hryudyarangangal".

He was also a former Director of Kerala State Institute of Children's Literature, the State Institute of Encyclopaedic Publications, and the Kerala State Literacy Council.

He also served as the first non-official Chairman of the State Resource Centre.

In his long literary career, he has received numerous awards, including the Kesava Dev Centenary Memorial Award, Thakazhi Sahithya Award, C. Achutha Menon Award, Mother Teresa Award, KCBC Award, and the Kerala Shree Award.

He is a two-time recipient of the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award.

