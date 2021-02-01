Malayalam releases to get postponed?

However it is estimated that the crowds at the theatres are really less. Now there are rumours doing the rounds that the release of the Mammootty starrer The Priest has been postponed.

Though the Kerala government allowed the reopening of the theatres at the beginning of this month, the first Malayalam release came to the cinemas only on Jan 22.

The Priest was expected to the hit the screens on Feb 4.

Meanwhile, the producer of Maradu 357 has reportedly postponed the release of the movie saying that it will be difficult to get good collections as there is no permission for having second shows at the cinemas.

With quite a number of Malayalam movies waiting for release, the matter is one of concern for the industry.

