Malayalam superhit 'June' to be released in Tamil, Telugu

Chennai, Jan 1 (IANS) Director Ahamad Kabir's Malayalam superhit 'June', featuring actress Rajisha Vijayan in the lead, is to release in Tamil and Telugu as 'Hello June'.

The Malayalam film 'June', which released in 2019, turned to be a massive hit. Apart from Rajisha Vijayan, it also featured actor Joju George, who captured the hearts of thousands of people with his brilliant performance in the film 'Joseph'.

'Hello June', the makers believe, will impress Tamil audiences.

Rajisha, has become popular in Tamil Nadu, thanks to her impressive performances in the Dhanush-starrer 'Karnan' and Suriya-starrer 'Jai Bhim'. Her rise in popularity is likely to help 'Hello June's' fortunes.

Currently, Rajisha is playing the female lead in Karthi's upcoming film 'Sardar'.

While the film has been directed by Ahamad Kabir, the Tamil dialogues and lyrics have been written by Naveen Muthusamy.

Anil K. Reddy and V. Jayaprakash are producing 'Hello June' for their banner of Ants to Elephants Cinemas.

Producers Anil K. Reddy and V. Jayaprakash said, "The film was a super hit in Malayalam and we are confident that Tamil audiences are going to love this film. The songs emerged as chartbusters there, and the leading Tamil playback singers have crooned the songs. The film will not only attract youngsters but also family audiences as well. After the release in Tamil, the film is gearing up for a Telugu release as well."

