Malayalis look forward to Fahadh’s performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has always been hugely popular in Kerala, with some of his movies getting the kind of response that even a Malayali hero can only dream about. His latest release Pushpa : The Rise is releasing today (Dec 17).
But this time, Malayalis are even more excited as Fahadh Faasil is playing the villain in the movie.Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine.
Fahadh is playing a cop named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS.
In an interview with Times of India, director Jis Joy, who is usually dubbing for the Telugu superstar said that “Fahadh Faasil’s character in Pushpa: The Rise is a tad similar to the one from Kumbalangi Nights.