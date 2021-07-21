Malayankunju to restart shooting this week

The shooting of director Sajimon’s Malayalankunju, which has Fahadh Faasil in the lead, will restart this weekend.

Malayankunju reunites the Malik team of Fahadh and Mahesh Narayanan, who is the writer, editor and cinematographer of the movie.

Legendary filmmaker Fazil is the producer of the movie, which has his son Fahadh in the lead role.