Malaysia reports 11,332 new Covid-19 cases, 240 new deaths

Some 23 of the new cases are imported and 11,309 are local transmissions, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the data released on the ministry's website.

Kuala Lumpur, Sep 29 (IANS) Malaysia reported 11,332 new Covid-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 2,220,526, according to the health ministry.

Another 240 deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 25,935.

As many as 14,160 patients were released after recovery in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,020,099.

Of the remaining 174,492 active cases, 985 are being held in intensive care and 563 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 329,722 doses administered on Tuesday alone and some 71 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 61.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

--IANS

