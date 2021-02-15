Malaysia reports 2,176 fresh Covid cases, 10 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 15 (IANS) Malaysia has reported 2,176 new Covid cases, taking the tally to 266,445, health officials said on Monday.
Health Ministry's Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said that one of the new infections was an imported one and 2,175 are of local transmissions, Xinhua reported.
Meanwhile, 10 fresh deaths were reported, pushing the toll to 975.
As many as 4,521 more patients have recovered, bring the total recoveries to 218,335.
Of the remaining 47,135 active cases, 260 are being held in intensive care units and 112 of those are in need of assisted breathing.
