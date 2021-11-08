Malaysia reports 4,343 new Covid-19 infections, 35 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 8 (IANS) Malaysia reported another 4,343 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the national total to 2,506,309, according to the Health Ministry.

Some nine of the new cases are imported, with 4,334 being local transmissions, data released on the Ministry's website showed.

Another 35 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 29,291, Xinhua news agency reported.