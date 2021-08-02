Malaysia reports highest daily Covid death toll

Kuala Lumpur, Aug 2 (IANS) Malaysia recorded a fresh high of 219 single-day death toll from Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,403, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that another 15,764 new Covid-19 infections were reported, of which six are imported and 15,758 are local transmissions, bringing the national total to 1,146,186, Xinhua reported.