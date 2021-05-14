Malhar Pandya bakes cake for first time on wife Priya's birthday

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actor Malhar Pandya on Friday baked a cake for the first time, to make his wife, actress-singer Priya Patidar, feel special on her birthday.

"It's the first time that I have tried to bake a cake. Looking at the lockdown and the situation around us, I really wanted to make her feel special on her birthday but I was confused about how to do so. Then I came up with this idea. I surprised her with a birthday cake at midnight," he says.