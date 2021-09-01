Malik director Mahesh Narayanan to make his Hindi film debut

Editor turned director Mahesh Narayanan is all set to make his directorial debut in Hindi with Phantom Hospital, based on a scandal from the healthcare sector.
Phantom Hospital is being produced by Priti Shahani, who has earlier produced Talvar, Raazi and Badhaai Ho.
The project is being written in collaboration with investigative journalist Josy Joseph and Akash Mohimen of Rukh fame.
Mahesh Narayanan, who is one of the finest editors in the business, made his directorial debut with Take Off. In 2020 he made C U Soon and recently his Malik, released.