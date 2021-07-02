'Malik' to release on July 15

Fahadh Faasil will be back in action, after the much appreciated Joji, with writer and director Mahesh Narayanan’s Malik.
The eagerly awaited Malik will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 15.
Malik, produced by Anto Joseph, was awaiting release during May last year when the Covid 19 pandemic outbreak happened.
Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Vinay Fort include the main cast of Malik. Sanu John Varughese is the cinematographer.
Editor turned director Mahesh Narayanan has earlier directed Take Off and C U Soon. Both the movies have Fahadh Faasil in key roles. Malik is said to be based on certain real life happenings.