Malik trailer looks intriguing, interesting!

There were reports that director Mahesh Narayanan’s Malik has been inspired by a real-life incident that happened in a the coastal region of Thiruvananthapuram.
However, the trailer clearly mentions that this is a work of fiction.
The trailer of Malik has been packed with delicious visuals that focus on certain issues between members of two minority communities. The trailer is intense and gripping.
Fahadh Faasil plays Sulaiman. Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Indrans, Vinay Fort and Dileesh Pothan include the main cast.
Malik is being produced by Anto Joseph. Sanu John Varughese is the cinematographer. Sushin Shyam is the music director.
Mahesh Narayanan and Fahadh Faasil have teamed up earlier for Take Off and C U Soon.
Here is the trailer: