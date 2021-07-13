Mallika Dua back on set after being in hospital

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Comedian-actress Mallika Dua took to social media on Tuesday to share the news that she is back to work after being in the hospital for a while.

Mallika opened up saying, while in the hospital, she was afraid of never being able to return home.

"Back on set. Each morning I woke up in the hospital I wished for this day, for this life that I always took for granted. Every day I thought we would never ever escape the hospital, never see home again. Never see each other again. While some fears came true, others didn't. For whatever it is worth," Mallika wrote in an Instagram post.