Mallika Dua dismisses rumours of her father Vinod Dua's death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Journalist Vinod Dua’s daughter Mallika has said her father “is in the ICU, fighting still” and no misinformation or rumours should be spread about his demise.

"Request everyone to not spread rumours about my father's demise. He is in the ICU, fighting still. Whatever be the outcome. Let him have his dignity," Mallika said in an Instagram story.

"Do not believe/spread misinformation please. I will issue all official news and updates on him. Not Twitter," she added.

Earlier today, Mallika had also shared an Insta Story informing about her father's critical condition.

She wrote, "My Papaji is beyond critical in the ICU. His health had been deteriorating rapidly since April. He also is unable to come to terms with losing the light of his life. He has lived an extraordinary life and given us the same. He deserves no pain. He is immensely loved and revered and I request you all to pray that he experiences as little pain as possible."

The 67-year-old journalist, who's a pioneer in broadcast Hindi journalism with stints in Doordarshan and NDTV had lost his wife and Mallika's mother, Padmavati Dua, aka Chinna Dua, to COVID-19 in June. She was a radiologist.

Vinod and Padmavati had been admitted to a hospital in May after testing positive for the deadly virus. His health has reportedly suffered ever since and he has been in and out of hospitals. (ANI)