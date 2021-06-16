Mallika Dua immerses ashes of her mother, pens emotional note

"Bye my Chinna. My sweet girl. My first and greatest love. The weather was just perfect. You sent the best breeze, it was green, the sun was there but warm and lovely. It's where I picture you are right now. With paati. She is making you filter coffee and muruku and you are chilling. In a really beautiful place and very very happy. That's how I will live too. Just like you. With courage, grace, boundless kindness and above all, joy," she wrote on InstagramShe also promised herself to continue her late mother's legacy by being happy always."I promise to love myself no less than you love me, I promise to help everyone I can and I promise to be happy because how dare I dishonour your legacy. My mama is god. And god is always always looking out for me. I promise I will live a good life with integrity and love. Promise my mama," Mallika added.Along with her note, she posted a picture of herself standing at a place where her mother's ashes were immersed.Many celebrities, including Shweta Tripathi and Gauahar Khan have showered Mallika with messages of love and strength."And she is so proud of you," Shweta commented."Blessings and love baby. Strength to you and your family," Gauahar wrote.For the unversed, Padmavati Dua, who was renowned journalist Vinod Dua's wife, died on June 10 after fighting a long battle COVID-19. (ANI)