Mallika Dua posts birthday wish for Shweta Tripathi

"In the cookies of life, sisters are the chocolate chips. Hi my sweeta! @battatawada Thank you for blessing the messy but kyaut cookie batter of my life with your delightful chocolate chip presence. Everything has been sweeter and more meaningful since I have known you," wrote Mallika for Shweta.

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Comedian-actress Mallika Dua shared a heartfelt note for her close friend Shweta Tripathi on her birthday. On Tuesday, Mallika posted a boomerang video clip of the two on Instagram with a long heartfelt note.

Mallika, who lost her mother Chinna Dua to Covid in June, thanked Shweta for being a support system during tough times.

"There's a divine light that shines within you and it amazes me how generously you share it with me and everyone in your life. I feel very lucky to know a human being and an artist like you: extraordinary yet so human.

"Thank you for always teaching me things without even trying to. You are my sister for life. Thank you for being my lifeboat and for making my sister, my papaji and I feel so cared for. You brought sunshine to our home when I never thought I would emerge from the dark.

"That's who you are. Sunshine! Mama is sending you the most beautiful blessings and love and making lots of chocolate fudge and cake in heaven for your birthday" wrote Mallika.

"I wish you so much joy, the best, most fulfilling work, so much success as a businesswoman and so so so much love. HAPPY BIRTHDAY not just to you but to all of us who know you, for you make everyone feel reborn and safe! Love you the most my sweeta.

"Can't wait to travel the world with you. Proud to be your sister, greatest fan and cheerleader. Love you my chocolate chip. Love, Your Mallzu," wrote Mallika.

