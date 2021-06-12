Mallika Dua's mother succumbs to Covid

Dr Dua and her husband, eminent journalist Vinod Dua, were battling Covid-19 for quite some time and Mallika kept sharing their health updates.

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Actress-comedian Mallika Dua took to social media on Saturday to share the news that she lost her mother Dr Padmavati Dua to Covid the night before.

The comedian posted the news of demise on Instagram story. "She left us last night. My whole heart. My whole life. The only God I know. My Amma I am sorry I could not save you. You fought so hard my mama. My precious. My heart. You are my whole life," Mallika wrote on Instagram Story about her mother, who was also known as Chinna Dua.

"It's not about my loss and grief. It's about a life cut short. I always knew I didn't deserve her. But she deserved to live. I don't know if I will ever be able to pray again," she further wrote.

On the occassion of Mother's Day last month, Mallika made a social media post wishing her mom a speedy recovery. She wrote: "Happy Mother's Day my cute girl @chinnadua, please get well soon? The monkeys in the balcony are waiting for you. Plus I really miss throwing tantrums."

Chinna Dua is survived by husband Vinod Dua, besides daughters Mallika and Bakul.

--IANS

abh/vnc