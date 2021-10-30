Malti Chahar, sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar to act in Vignesh and Nayan's next!

Malti Chahar, sister of cricketers Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar is all set to make her Tamil film debut with Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's new production venture Walking Talking Strawberry Icecream.

Vinayak, a former associate of director Vignesh Shivan is debuting as a director with this romantic comedy. Popular singer Jonita Gandhi and KK of Soorarai Pottru fame are playing the lead roles.