Malti Chahar, sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar to act in Vignesh and Nayan's next!

Malti Chahar, sister of cricketers Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar is all set to make her Tamil film debut with Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's new production venture Walking Talking Strawberry Icecream.
Vinayak, a former associate of director Vignesh Shivan is debuting as a director with this romantic comedy. Popular singer Jonita Gandhi and KK of Soorarai Pottru fame are playing the lead roles.
Sharing her excitement about this new film, Malti Chahar tweeted: "I’m beyond excited to be a part of this contemporary cool film #WalkingTalkingStrawberryIcecream Written and Directed by @vinayakv_ and produced by #Nayanthara & @VigneshShivn under their esteemed banner @rowdy_pictures. I’m sure it’s going to be fabulous! #wtsi".
C.H. Sai, a former associate of Award-winning cinematographer Rathnavelu is handling cinematography for the film and Kamalnathan takes care of the production design.