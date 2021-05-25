Malvi Malhotra: A huge salute to all the health workers

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actress Malvi Malhotra is helping the needy in Himachal Pradesh with food and other essentials.

"Part of being a person is about helping others. I truly believe that. One must help each other to prosper in life. A huge salute to all the health workers, they have braved such dangers and burnt the midnight oil for such a long time saving lives," Malvi said.