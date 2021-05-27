Malvi Malhotra: Urmila Matondkar has been such a support in my life

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actress Malvi Malhotra, who hit the headlines last year after a producer stabbed her thrice for rejecting his proposal, has praised actress-politician Urmila Matondkar for her support after the incident.

"Urmila ma'am has been such a support in my life. She stood by me when the mishap happened, and now she is also standing for society. She deserves accolades and credit for the way she, being a woman, has been fighting tooth and nail for the people," Malvi said.