Malvika Raaj: I wish Kareena Kapoor Khan watches 'Squad'

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Malvika Raaj became famous for playing the younger version of Kareena Kapoor Khan's character 'Poo' in the film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

A grown-up Malvika is now back in Bollywood with the film 'Squad'. She says she wishes Kareena watches her debut film.

Malvika told IANS: "Since it is my first film as a leading lady, it would be such a joy for me if she watches the film and post about it on social media. I love her, and am a big fan. People still recall me as a young 'Poo' of 'K3G'. So I am wishing and keeping my fingers crossed if I see a post from Kareena on my film!"