Malvika Raaj takes to dancing amid lockdown

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actress Malvika Raaj, who played the young Poo in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham", is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the action film "Squad". As shoots remain stalled owing to lockdown, she is utilising the time to hone her dancing skills.

"Dancing has made me happy ever since I was a kid. It's been a long lockdown in different parts. I switch on YouTube and take to any of the dance sessions there. It's a goldmine of content there. Dance helps build rhythm and synchronises our body other than being a great form of working out as well," Malvika said.