Scriptwriter and actor Murali Gopy has confirmed that he will definitely be writing a Mammootty project, to be directed by Prithviraj. Murali revealed this during his interview with Red FM.
According to Murali, “the movie will be a tribute to the megastar that he is…”
The writer has already announced a project with Mammootty in the lead, to be directed by debutant Shibu Basheer, which will start rolling next year.
Murali is the writer of Lucifer, which was the directorial debut of Prithviraj, with Mohanlal in the lead. The sequel to Lucifer, titled Empuraan, is expected to start next year.