Scriptwriter and actor Murali Gopy has confirmed that he will definitely be writing a Mammootty project, to be directed by Prithviraj. Murali revealed this during his interview with Red FM.

According to Murali, “the movie will be a tribute to the megastar that he is…”

The writer has already announced a project with Mammootty in the lead, to be directed by debutant Shibu Basheer, which will start rolling next year.