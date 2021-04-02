Mammootty : The star of the month (March)

In March, with two releases he brought back the crowds to the theatres.

Mammootty is all about style. During the lockdown period following the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic, he stayed indoors for 275 days. In between, he posted two pictures of himself which had everyone go crazy. And when he came out, it was nothing less than a celebration for his fans.

As Father Carmen Benedict in The Priest, he unveiled the mystery behind some murders. The movie also witnessed Mammootty teaming up with Manju Warrier for the first time.

Then in One he introduced the concept of the bill to recall elected representatives, as Kerala Chief Minister Kadakkal Chandran. The similarities that his character had to the current Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was in the news earlier. However, when the movie released it was evident that the rumours of such comparisons were baseless.

The posters of his forthcoming Bheeshma Parvam have already set the mercury levels rising. At 69, Mammootty can make even young heroes jealous with his stylish looks.

And as an actor, he continues to entertain the crowds with his versatility.

Mammootty, who initiated the return of viewers to the theatres after the Covid 19 break, is Sify’s star of March.